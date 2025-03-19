Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Lindenwold Advisors INC

Lindenwold Advisors INC decreased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 97.1% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 94.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 9,509 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 27.2% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 38,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 67.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $171.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.92. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.82. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.33 and a 1-year high of $219.98.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.76, for a total value of $9,349,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 944,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,263,808.16. The trade was a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $273,602.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at $9,014,116.16. The trade was a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.28.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

