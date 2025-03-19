LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Insider Sells $130,030.50 in Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) insider Lisa K. Miller sold 18,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $130,030.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 339,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,689. This represents a 5.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

LifeStance Health Group Trading Down 2.2 %

LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.35. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LFST. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised LifeStance Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 138,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

