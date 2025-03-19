ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and traded as low as $1.60. ESSA Pharma shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 78,735 shares traded.
ESSA Pharma Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $71.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.59.
ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESSA Pharma
About ESSA Pharma
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company’s lead candidate EPI-7386, an androgen receptor based resistance mechanisms that develop in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
