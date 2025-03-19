ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and traded as low as $1.60. ESSA Pharma shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 78,735 shares traded.

ESSA Pharma Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $71.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.59.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESSA Pharma

About ESSA Pharma

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPIX. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company’s lead candidate EPI-7386, an androgen receptor based resistance mechanisms that develop in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.