HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.04 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 6.48 ($0.08). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 5.74 ($0.07), with a volume of 26,266 shares.
HSS Hire Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6.20. The stock has a market cap of £41.67 million, a PE ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 0.27.
HSS Hire Group Company Profile
HSS ProService is the leading Digital marketplace business focussed on customer and supplier acquisition. Technology driven, scalable and uniquely differentiated. Wide range of building services, including hire, resale, materials, training and more
The Hire Services Company (“HSC”) formerly known as HSS Operations, which includes HSS Ireland, provides tool and equipment hire and related services in the UK and Ireland through a nationwide network of Group companies and third-party suppliers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HSS Hire Group
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for HSS Hire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSS Hire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.