HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.04 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 6.48 ($0.08). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 5.74 ($0.07), with a volume of 26,266 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6.20. The stock has a market cap of £41.67 million, a PE ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 0.27.

HSS Hire Group plc operates through two separate but complementary businesses serving predominately business customers:

HSS ProService is the leading Digital marketplace business focussed on customer and supplier acquisition. Technology driven, scalable and uniquely differentiated. Wide range of building services, including hire, resale, materials, training and more

The Hire Services Company (“HSC”) formerly known as HSS Operations, which includes HSS Ireland, provides tool and equipment hire and related services in the UK and Ireland through a nationwide network of Group companies and third-party suppliers.

