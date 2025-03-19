Short Interest in Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRENW) Declines By 17.5%

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRENW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the February 13th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Prenetics Global Stock Performance
Prenetics Global stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. 102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,255. Prenetics Global has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.
About Prenetics Global
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Prenetics Global
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Prenetics Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prenetics Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.