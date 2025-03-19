Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:CNY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:CNY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.25 and traded as high as $44.25. Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN shares last traded at $44.25, with a volume of 200 shares.

Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.25.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.