Softcat (LON:SCT) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,544.78 ($20.10) and traded as low as GBX 1,484 ($19.31). Softcat shares last traded at GBX 1,498 ($19.49), with a volume of 169,499 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Softcat alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Softcat

Softcat Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,546.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,561.53.

Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 28.70 ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Softcat had a return on equity of 43.79% and a net margin of 12.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Softcat plc will post 60.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Softcat Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 67.50 ($0.88) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Softcat’s previous dividend of $39.00. Softcat’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Softcat news, insider Jacqui Ferguson purchased 3,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,470 ($19.12) per share, with a total value of £44,658.60 ($58,096.27). Also, insider Graham Charlton sold 15,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,489 ($19.37), for a total transaction of £229,008.20 ($297,916.22). Insiders have purchased 3,067 shares of company stock valued at $4,511,098 over the last three months. Company insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

About Softcat

(Get Free Report)

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.