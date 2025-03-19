First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Announces $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

First Farmers Financial Price Performance

FFMR stock remained flat at $66.90 during midday trading on Wednesday. First Farmers Financial has a 12 month low of $64.10 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.03.

About First Farmers Financial

First Farmers Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Farmers Bank & Trust that provides banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, health savings accounts, youth accounts, business accounts, deposit and government accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as account management services; and mortgages and construction loans, first time home buyers loan, home equity loans, auto loans, collateral loans, and debit and credit cards.

