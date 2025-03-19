First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Announces $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
First Farmers Financial Price Performance
FFMR stock remained flat at $66.90 during midday trading on Wednesday. First Farmers Financial has a 12 month low of $64.10 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.03.
About First Farmers Financial
