Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $37,000 in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total transaction of $984,114.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,969 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,142.46. The trade was a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total value of $70,806.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,331.61. This represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,234 shares of company stock worth $2,588,102 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $387.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $413.69.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

TT stock opened at $344.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $286.32 and a 12-month high of $422.00. The stock has a market cap of $77.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $363.30 and its 200 day moving average is $380.04.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

