Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,320 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,320 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 10.1% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 57,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 771,000.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 338,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,533,000 after acquiring an additional 8,736 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.18.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of D opened at $54.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.15 and its 200 day moving average is $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $61.97. The company has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

