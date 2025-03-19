Insider Selling: Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) CFO Sells 2,490 Shares of Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) CFO Pendeven Yves Le sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $17,679.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,104.90. The trade was a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Pendeven Yves Le also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 7th, Pendeven Yves Le sold 1,006 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $8,933.28.

On Monday, March 10th, Pendeven Yves Le sold 320 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $2,611.20.

Funko Price Performance

FNKO stock opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. Funko, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $14.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Funko

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 5,486.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 829,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 814,357 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter worth $2,748,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 1,541.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 54,136 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Funko in the third quarter valued at $860,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Funko by 278.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 30,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Funko from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Funko from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

