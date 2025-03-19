Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwallier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schwallier Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 138.8% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 764,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 444,000 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.2% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 65,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 230.7% during the third quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 1,671,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,014 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth about $1,848,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

SQQQ stock opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.50. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $64.95.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8168 per share. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

