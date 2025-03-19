Short Interest in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Decreases By 15.1%

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the February 13th total of 118,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Charter Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCR. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 13.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 179,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 21,350 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,773,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after buying an additional 122,018 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 233.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 86,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 47,909 shares during the last quarter.

MFS Charter Income Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE MCR opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.36. MFS Charter Income Trust has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $6.58.

MFS Charter Income Trust Increases Dividend

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0452 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

