Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $2.89 Million Position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 437,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after acquiring an additional 22,537 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 149,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 25,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Price Performance

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF stock opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $19.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.54.

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.0592 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.

The Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (HTAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US investment-grade debt selected for tax-efficient cash flow. Investments include both taxable and tax-free debt, and the fund uses derivatives to supplement its tax-efficient strategy.

