Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Director Peter J. Thomson Buys 77 Shares

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) Director Peter J. Thomson bought 77 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$173.71 per share, with a total value of C$13,375.67.

Shares of TRI stock opened at C$246.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$243.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$235.94. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of C$204.57 and a 12-month high of C$260.45. The firm has a market cap of C$77.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 32.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 5.6395803 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Thomson Reuters to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$260.00 to C$286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$270.33.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

