FY2025 Earnings Estimate for ADENTRA Issued By Cormark

ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ADENTRA in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 17th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick expects that the company will earn $3.79 per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for ADENTRA’s FY2026 earnings at $4.80 EPS.
Separately, Raymond James raised ADENTRA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.
ADENTRA Stock Performance
ADENTRA Company Profile
Adex Mining Inc is a mineral exploration and development company in Canada that develops a potential polymetallic focusing on tin, indium, zinc, molybdenum, and tungsten. The company is focused on exploring and developing its Mount Pleasant Property.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ADENTRA
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- Trading Halts Explained
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for ADENTRA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADENTRA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.