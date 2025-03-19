William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 758,449 Shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,809,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758,449 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expro Group were worth $35,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Expro Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XPRO. Barclays decreased their price objective on Expro Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Expro Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:XPRO opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average is $14.02. Expro Group Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 75.18, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

