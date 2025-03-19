Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Stock Price Down 4% – Time to Sell?

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.87 and last traded at $26.36. 1,942,689 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 7,244,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie downgraded Li Auto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC set a $38.50 price target on Li Auto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.73.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Li Auto

Li Auto Trading Up 1.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.51. The company has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LI. BNP Paribas raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Li Auto by 708.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

About Li Auto

(Get Free Report)

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.