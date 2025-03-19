Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Insider Sells $106,500.50 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total value of $106,500.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,887.06. This represents a 4.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Timmi Zalatoris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 14th, Timmi Zalatoris sold 1,065 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $143,743.05.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $137.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.17. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.46 and a twelve month high of $178.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SFM. StockNews.com raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $163.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Northcoast Research upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

