Foresight Global Investors Inc. Reduces Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Foresight Global Investors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,089 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,937 shares during the quarter. SAP makes up about 19.1% of Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $26,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 22.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,246,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,347,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,468 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $290,023,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $150,668,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,118,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,260,137,000 after buying an additional 403,956 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 414,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,969,000 after buying an additional 249,824 shares during the period.

SAP stock opened at $270.75 on Wednesday. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $175.08 and a 52 week high of $293.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $332.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.34, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.25.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 9.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the topic of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.83.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

