Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 575,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,295 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $28,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.44. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

