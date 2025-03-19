FreeGulliver LLC Buys 440 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

FreeGulliver LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of FreeGulliver LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. FreeGulliver LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $259.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $257.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $270.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $234.18 and a twelve month high of $285.60.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

