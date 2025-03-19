Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Shares Down 10.9% – Here’s Why

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 10.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.80 and last traded at C$1.80. 234,921 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 159,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.02.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on GAU shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Galiano Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight Capital set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Galiano Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GAU
Galiano Gold Stock Down 10.9 %
About Galiano Gold
Galiano Gold Inc is focused on building a sustainable business capable of long-term value creation for its stakeholders through a combination of exploration, accretive acquisitions, and the disciplined deployment of its financial resources. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana, West Africa.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Galiano Gold
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.