Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Shares Down 10.9% – Here’s Why

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 10.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.80 and last traded at C$1.80. 234,921 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 159,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.02.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GAU shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Galiano Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight Capital set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Galiano Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The company has a market cap of C$328.02 million, a PE ratio of -555.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Galiano Gold Inc is focused on building a sustainable business capable of long-term value creation for its stakeholders through a combination of exploration, accretive acquisitions, and the disciplined deployment of its financial resources. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana, West Africa.

