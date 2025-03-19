Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATLW) Stock Price Down 6.1% – Here’s Why

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATLW – Get Free Report) dropped 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 13,291 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 32,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28.
Satellogic Company Profile
Satellogic Inc operates as an integrated geospatial company in the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It engages in tasking satellites with monitoring assets and keeping up with their changing reality for government and commercial customers; control satellites on top of specific areas of interest for governments; and sale and support satellites.
