Kirkland’s (KIRK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 20th. Analysts expect Kirkland’s to post earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $150.09 million for the quarter.

Kirkland’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ KIRK opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.59. Kirkland’s has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum raised shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, outdoor, and gifts.

Further Reading

