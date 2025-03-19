Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust (LON:KPC) Trading Up 0.9% – Time to Buy?

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust plc (LON:KPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 225 ($2.93) and last traded at GBX 223 ($2.90). 35,111 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 163,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 221 ($2.87).

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 247.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 240.92. The stock has a market cap of £131.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Company Profile

Keystone Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Baillie Gifford & Co Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a top-down stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as sound balance sheets, good cash flows, ability to pay and sustain dividends, good asset bases, and market conditions to create its portfolio.

