Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Purchases New Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 56,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 38.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $61.98 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.34 and a 12 month high of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.37.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 19.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.62.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

