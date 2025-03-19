Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 18,283 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,333 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,283 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $8,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in AECOM by 17.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,989,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,429,000 after acquiring an additional 289,513 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in AECOM by 1,847.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 274,857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,384,000 after purchasing an additional 260,746 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AECOM by 40.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 768,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,339,000 after purchasing an additional 220,035 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in AECOM by 293.7% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 180,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,651,000 after purchasing an additional 134,730 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in AECOM by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 272,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,150,000 after buying an additional 128,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

ACM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AECOM from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $95.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.26. AECOM has a 52 week low of $82.23 and a 52 week high of $118.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 2.93%. Analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.55%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

