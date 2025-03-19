Harbour Investments Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,074 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.12.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.28 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $117.46. The company has a market cap of $111.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.05 and its 200 day moving average is $99.30.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

