vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.32, Zacks reports.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VTVT traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.61. The stock had a trading volume of 66,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,309. vTv Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for metabolic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is cadisegliatin (TTP399), an orally administered small molecule and liver-selective glucokinase activator that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating type 1 and type 2 diabetes; and TTP273, an orally available small molecule glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis related diabetes, as well as in Phase II trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

