Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Releases Earnings Results

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Motorsport Games had a net margin of 52.74% and a return on equity of 215.50%.

Motorsport Games Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSGM traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.22. 10,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,869. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 million, a P/E ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.06. Motorsport Games has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $4.16.

Motorsport Games Company Profile

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

