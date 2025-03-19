XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Upgraded by Nomura to “Buy” Rating

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.00. Nomura’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.70 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on XPeng from $18.60 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. China Renaissance raised XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of XPeng in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.77.

NYSE XPEV opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of -25.99 and a beta of 2.68. XPeng has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $27.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $1.17. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 16.92% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPeng will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd increased its position in shares of XPeng by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd now owns 37,959,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,678,000 after buying an additional 6,650,000 shares in the last quarter. TMT General Partner Ltd bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at $205,501,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of XPeng by 1,138.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,598,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,354,000 after buying an additional 4,227,055 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,047,000. Finally, OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of XPeng by 947.5% in the 4th quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,759,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,800,000 after buying an additional 1,591,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

