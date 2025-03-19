Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Lindenwold Advisors INC

Lindenwold Advisors INC lessened its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Hologic comprises approximately 1.1% of Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,572,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $453,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,093 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,580,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $257,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,463 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,213,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,911,000 after acquiring an additional 544,889 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,007,000. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Hologic by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,937,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,788,000 after purchasing an additional 306,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX opened at $61.98 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.34 and a 1 year high of $84.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOLX. Argus downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Hologic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.62.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

