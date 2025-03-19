iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Position Increased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 77.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,979 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 31,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

QUAL opened at $170.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.36. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.17 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

