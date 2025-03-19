Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,907,588 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 1,874,155 shares.The stock last traded at $82.43 and had previously closed at $82.03.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.21. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.3314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF
About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF
The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
