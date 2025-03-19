Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,907,588 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 1,874,155 shares.The stock last traded at $82.43 and had previously closed at $82.03.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.21. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.3314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Golden Road Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.