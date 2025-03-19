ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.

ProKidney Stock Down 6.8 %

NASDAQ:PROK opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. The company has a market cap of $282.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.38. ProKidney has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $4.44.

About ProKidney

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

