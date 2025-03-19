ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.
ProKidney Stock Down 6.8 %
NASDAQ:PROK opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. The company has a market cap of $282.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.38. ProKidney has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $4.44.
About ProKidney
