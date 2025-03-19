Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Position Reduced by Lindenwold Advisors INC

Lindenwold Advisors INC decreased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE ARW opened at $107.36 on Wednesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.78 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.11, for a total transaction of $39,574.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,549 shares in the company, valued at $173,658.39. The trade was a 18.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William F. Austen purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.12 per share, for a total transaction of $197,828.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,858 shares in the company, valued at $818,174.96. This represents a 31.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARW shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.