Credit Capital Investments LLC Invests $300,000 in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Credit Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. Bloom Energy makes up about 0.4% of Credit Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 29.2% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 291.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $38,385.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,040 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,756.80. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,020 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $25,591.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,482,479.04. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Bloom Energy from $11.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $15.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Bloom Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Bloom Energy stock opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 3.30. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.14.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

