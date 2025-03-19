International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Shares Down 25% – Should You Sell?

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 25% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02. 745,340 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 605% from the average session volume of 105,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

International Lithium Trading Down 25.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 43.32, a quick ratio of 54.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Michael Wisbey bought 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,569,000 shares of company stock worth $38,535. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Lithium Company Profile

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

Featured Stories

