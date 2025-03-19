Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,930,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,866,000 after purchasing an additional 276,698 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,419,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,408,000 after acquiring an additional 57,651 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 982,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 941,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,917,000 after acquiring an additional 22,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.9% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 927,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,446,000 after acquiring an additional 196,458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOE opened at $161.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.20. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $146.37 and a 12-month high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

