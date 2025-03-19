North Forty Two & Co. Purchases New Stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

North Forty Two & Co. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CEF. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $28.02 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $28.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.91.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

