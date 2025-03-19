Stokes Family Office LLC Buys 1,416 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,470 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 14.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 39,941 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 8.4% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 8.6% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 24,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $211,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.12.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $98.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.05 and its 200-day moving average is $99.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

