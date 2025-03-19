Top Small Cap Stocks To Research – March 18th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Quantum Computing, and Aditxt are the three Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small cap stocks refer to companies with relatively small market capitalizations, typically ranging from around $300 million to $2 billion. These stocks often offer higher growth potential and can be more volatile than larger, more established companies, reflecting their smaller size and market presence. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

NASDAQ:TSLL traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.56. The company had a trading volume of 156,709,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,901,908. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.94. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99 and a beta of -5.14.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUBT traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $8.63. The stock had a trading volume of 76,526,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,360,277. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.20. Quantum Computing has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 3.26.

Aditxt (ADTX)

Aditxt, Inc., a biotech company, engages in the development and commercialization of technologies that focus on improving the health through monitoring and modulating the immune systems. The company develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its tissues.

NASDAQ:ADTX traded up $2.74 on Tuesday, reaching $7.11. The stock had a trading volume of 87,794,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,766. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.91. Aditxt has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $54,500.00.

