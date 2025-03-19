Brooklyn FI LLC Takes $3.42 Million Position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 108,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFLV. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 19,258 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 4,576.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 35,420 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 21,580 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

DFLV opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.99. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $32.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.