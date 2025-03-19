Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.38.

Novartis Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NVS stock opened at $112.23 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $92.35 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $229.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 37.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $3.8695 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Further Reading

