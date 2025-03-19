2,835 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Purchased by Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC

Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,440,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,961 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,601,053,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,888,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,196,000 after acquiring an additional 70,333 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,180,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,067,000 after acquiring an additional 236,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,663,000 after acquiring an additional 91,860 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $259.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $270.08 and its 200 day moving average is $268.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.18 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

