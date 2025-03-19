Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Up 6% – What’s Next?

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) shot up 6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.41 and last traded at $5.39. 649,251 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 7,747,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

UEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares set a $10.00 target price on Uranium Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.50 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uranium Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 1.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 351,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 182,016 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,602,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,174,000 after buying an additional 1,645,919 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,643,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $600,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 394.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 697,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 556,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

