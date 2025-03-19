Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 90,984 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 147,447 shares.The stock last traded at $41.12 and had previously closed at $41.15.

Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average of $41.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVIG. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $551,000. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 21,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares during the period.

Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (AVIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund offers an active exposure to a broad range of investment-grade debt securities from issuers around the globe. AVIG was launched on Oct 15, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.

