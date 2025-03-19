Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 50,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,088,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,636,000 after buying an additional 7,266,546 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,236,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,159,000 after buying an additional 4,437,105 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 13,124,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,600,000 after buying an additional 4,347,422 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,763,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,054,000 after buying an additional 3,525,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,816,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,079 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.84.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0613 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

