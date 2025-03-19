NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG) Short Interest Up 19.7% in February

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the February 13th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC raised its stake in NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 41,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter.

Get NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund alerts:

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Performance

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.38. The stock had a trading volume of 48,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,943. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.97. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has a one year low of $34.83 and a one year high of $53.84.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Announces Dividend

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,700.00%.

(Get Free Report)

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.